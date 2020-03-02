|
|
Lorraine D. Valetic
Lorraine D. Valetic, 87, Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, died on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed in 2014 and her sister, Marilyn Hoover in 2015. She is survived by her daughters Karen (husband Tom Harkin), Linda (husband Frank Bieniewski), Julie, granddaughters and grandsons-in-law Kristina and Nick McCombie; Geena and Landon Scheer; and Meagan and Zach Dupre; and Lorraine and Ed's beloved dog Oreo.
Lorraine will be memorialized and inurned with Ed at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin on Monday, March 23rd at 10am. A celebration of life will be held at 12pm at Amelia's restaurant, Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in her honor.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020