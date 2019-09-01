Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
7963 S. 116th St.
Franklin, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Lorraine E. "Lori" Blattner

Lorraine E. "Lori" Blattner Notice
Blattner, Lorraine E. "Lori" (Nee Kaczynski) Joined her loving husband James, Aug. 26, 2019 at the age of 88, Sun Prairie, WI. Loving mother to Sharon Blattner Held (the late James), Linda Manka (Rick), the late Mark. Sister of the late Dolores Kontowicz (Norbert). Adoring grandmother to Martin, Samuel and Zachary Manka. She is survived by many relatives. She spent most of her life in the Milwaukee area and was an executive assistant at McGraw Edison/Cooper Industries for nearly 30 years. A devote Catholic, Lori was a member of her church choir and a Eucharistic minister to the sick for years As a first generation Polish descendant, she was proud of her heritage. She was beautiful, loving, warm and caring, with a smile and eyes that would light up the room. Lori was devoted to her family which her hobbies reflected: flower-gardening, crafting, cooking, baking, knitting and decorating her home for all holidays. She was an avid Dick Contino fan and was co-president of his fan club for a number of years. Her most treasured moments were those spent with her family and watching her grandchildren grow. Lori wanted her family and friends to know that she loved them. She will be greatly missed. Visitation at St. Martin of Tours Church, 7963 S. 116th St. Franklin, on Saturday, September 07, 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the Parkinson's Foundation. Loving thanks to the staff at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living and Agrace Palliative/Hospice Care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
