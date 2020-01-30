|
Lorraine E. Lombardi
Age 86 of West Allis. Passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. Born June 10, 1933, in Duluth, MN to Vern and Lena Johnson. Dear mother of Sheila (David) Lanzel, Wanda (Carl) Kinder, Scott (MaryAnn) Lombardi, Mark (Nadi) Lombardi, Jill Lombardi, Susan (Daniel) Clancey, and Christine Lombardi. Nana to John, Jennifer, Ty, Nicole, Lisa, Dakota, Vincent, Galaxy, Ashley, Sarnity, and Chance. Sister to Lois (John) Staszak, William Miller, Robert Johnson, Richard Johnson, and Janet Cecelia. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by her former husband, James Lombardi. Memorial service at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home. Visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment in Wisconsin Memorial Park.
