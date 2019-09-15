Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2750 W. Mequon Rd.
Mequon - (nee Keinert) September 12, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of Harvey Ebert. Dear mother of Sharon (Mike) Barikmo of Cedarburg and Laura (Craig) Honish of Germantown. Preceded in death by daughter Lynne Ebert. Further survived by 5 grandchildren; Emily (Joe), John, Katie, Jordan, and Rachel, one great-grandson Eli, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Friday, September 20th at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon from 4-7 pm and on Saturday, September 21st from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd. followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
