Lorraine F. Peterson
Lorraine F. Peterson

(Nee Musial) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 7 2020, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Delbert W. Peterson. Dear mother of Annette and son-in-law John. Proud grandmother of Ryan. Sister of Audrey Zaune. Survived by sister-in-laws, Irene Peterson and Barbara Musial. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

Private funeral services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in memory of Jeff to AT Project 6810 State Road 7, Suite 125, Coconut Beach, FL 33073 would be appreciated. You can visit AT Project at: https://www.atcp.org Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
