Lorraine F. Peterson(Nee Musial) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 7 2020, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Delbert W. Peterson. Dear mother of Annette and son-in-law John. Proud grandmother of Ryan. Sister of Audrey Zaune. Survived by sister-in-laws, Irene Peterson and Barbara Musial. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.Private funeral services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in memory of Jeff to AT Project 6810 State Road 7, Suite 125, Coconut Beach, FL 33073 would be appreciated. You can visit AT Project at: https://www.atcp.org Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary.