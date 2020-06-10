Lorraine F. Peterson
(Nee Musial) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 7 2020, at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Delbert W. Peterson. Dear mother of Annette and son-in-law John. Proud grandmother of Ryan. Sister of Audrey Zaune. Survived by sister-in-laws, Irene Peterson and Barbara Musial. Further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
Private funeral services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.