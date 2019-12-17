|
Lorraine Francis Harling
Milwaukee - (nee Gauger) Lorraine was blessed with everlasting peace on Sunday, December 15, 2019 after a long and difficult battle with various ailments, most significantly lymphoma. She is the beloved and adored wife of Donald Harling, Sr. Lorraine would see him walking past her home, on his way to and from work, telling her friend "I am going to marry that man someday", and less than a year later that prediction came true. Lorraine made her life's work raising and loving unconditionally her children Colleen, Gregory, Donald Jr., Teri and Susan (Mark). She cherished every moment she could spend laughing and guiding her grandchildren Michael (Jamie), Misty, Amanda (Joseph), Andrew (Sarah), Alan, Ashley, Jake and Abby, as well as with her great grandchildren Emily, Michael A., Phillip, Camila, Declan, Grant, Lennon and Rae Leigh. She would have been the absolute best great-great grandmother to Emily's soon to be born child. She is further survived by her nephew Duane, his wife Helene and children Ben, Sam, and Lexi held special places in her heart. She dearly loved her sisters Geraldine, Marian, Doris (Ron), Shirley (Jack), Betty (Jerry) and her brothers Roman Jr. (Norma) and Richard. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, cats, dogs, other relatives and friends.
To know Lorraine was to love her. She loved every waking moment of life, even towards the end when dealing with the pain and difficulties brought on by her health problems. She despised sleep. Lorraine loved people and accepted everyone no matter their past or current situation. Her eyes contained no filters.
Lorraine loved family get-togethers, big or small; caring for and spoiling her family at any cost to her; her husband Don's blue eyes; sunshine; telling scary stories to her grandchildren; bingo; shopping with her sister Shirley; any and all children; anything and everything Christmas; secretly shopping with her granddaughter Emily; parades; fireworks; polka music; coffee; animals; socializing with anyone and everyone; baking; gardening; people watching; the Green Bay Packers (except for Aaron Rodgers for some reason); her family - that cannot be stated enough.
Lorraine's number one and lasting rule was to make "I love you" the last words spoken to a loved one when saying good-bye, no matter if you might be upset with them.
We love you Lorraine, mom, grandma, nana. Your love and giving nature will never be forgotten, and you will forever be in our hearts. You are now at peace with God. Heaven just became a better place.
Memorial Visitation will be held at ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO CHURCH (2530 South Howell Avenue, Milwaukee) on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 from 10:30 A.M.-11:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Lorraine's life at 11:30 A.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019