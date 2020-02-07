|
Lorraine G. Pisciotta
Wauwatosa - Lorraine G. Pisciotta (nee Gault), passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 92.
She is survived by children Robert "Bob" (Peggy) Pisciotta of Prairie Village, Kansas; Nancy (Ted) Dunphy of Dixon, Illinois; and Anthony "Tony" (Maria) Pisciotta of St. Charles, Missouri; grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Benyo, Matthew Pisciotta, Mary Pisciotta (Kevin Deane), Rachel Pisciotta (Sunil Nilavarath), Kyle (Beth) Dunphy, Jennifer (Joey) Sagel, Krista (T. J.) Ballard, and Darcy Dunphy; great-grandchildren Alexander, Connor, Anna, Kaitlin, Johnny, Cecilia, Gianna, Max, Anthony, Dean, and Bria.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Pisciotta; and sister Lavonne.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Anthony V. Pisciotta Endowed Medical College of Wisconsin Scholarship Fund, or to the St. Camillus Foundation.
Services for Lorraine will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the San Camillo Chapel (10200 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Visitation cemetery in Elm Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020