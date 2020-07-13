Lorraine H. Wellnitz
Glendale - (nee Raether) Found peace on Friday, July 10th, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Arthur H. Loving mother of Arthur R. (Valerie) Wellnitz, William R. (Linda) Wellnitz, Susan L. (Douglas) Bostwick, Cristine C. (William) Thielmann, Fred J. (Janet) Wellnitz, Brian R. (Carla) Wellnitz, Mark R. (Bonnie) Wellnitz and Donald R. (Ann) Wellnitz. Proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Geraldine Weber. Further survived by late-life companion Herman Drees Jr., and other loving relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 17th, from 12 PM until 2 PM, with a private service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lorraine's name may be directed to the Children's Tumor Foundation (ctf.org
) or charity of your choice
.
Lorraine was the beloved matriarch for her branch of the Wellnitz family and she left a legacy of learning, faith, and, most of all, love. She was also a longtime and very active member of Lincoln Park Lutheran Church and continued to be active in the Loafer's social group.