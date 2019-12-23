Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Kilian's
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Kilian's
Hartford - (née Martin) of Hartford passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Survived by her children; Mark (Chris) of Waunakee, Mary Jo Kerke (John) of Berwyn, IL, Robert of LaCrosse, Ann Roy (Tom) of Plymouth, Paul (Doris) of Milwaukee and daughter-in-law Mary Kay Davies-Hetzel of Greendale; 11 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren. sisters-in-law, Mary Martin of and Virginia (James) Menzel. Visitation in the St. Kilian's Gathering Space from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on December 26, 2019 followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 12:00 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
