Lorraine J. Zabler (nee Weissgerber)Milwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life November 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Kenneth H. Zabler. Cherished mother of David (Cathy) Zabler. Beloved grandmother of Kenneth A. Zabler and Kimberly J. (Barry) Pechous. Proud Great-Grandmother of Yael and Norah Pechous. Preceded in death by her sisters Doris (John) Neist, Evelyn (Victor) Wilker and June (Charles) Veit. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Service to follow, at 12PM. Entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery.Lorraine was a lifelong member of Christ Church UCC in Bay View. She was very proud of her work as a teller at Bay View State Bank in her younger years. Memorials, if so desired, may be made in her name to Christ Church UCC. Lorraine's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Clement Manor for their compassionate care and attention.