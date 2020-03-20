Resources
Milwaukee - (Nee Schneck) Born to eternal life on March 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Michael "Father Gregory", Mary (Michael), Jeanne, Jackie (Doug) Hofstetter and Beth. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A private family Mass will be celebrated at Christ King Catholic Church with a visitation and Memorial Mass for the public in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's Monastery, 271 N Main Street, PO Box 345, Petersham, MA 01366 appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Camillus Home Health and Hospice for their care of Lorraine over the years.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
