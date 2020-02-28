Resources
Lorraine "Lori" Kirchen

Lorraine "Lori" Kirchen Notice
Lorraine "Lori" Kirchen

Lorraine "Lori" Kirchen (Nee Ruzick). Found peace on February 18, 2020 at the age of 91 in Surprise, Arizona. Beloved wife of the late Calvin J. Kirchen.

Preceded in death by her sisters, Jean (the late Frank) Giacalone and Anne (the late Raymond) Butrym. Also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Rev. Richard Peter Kirchen.

Survived by her stepchildren, Sharon (Michael) Webber and James (Ann) Kirchen. Grandma of Steven (Katie), Mandy (Luke), Nicholas (Gwynne) and Justina (Brian). Lori was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren: Hailey, Sterling, Alinea and Calvin. Further survived by her brother Charles (Patricia) Ruzick, sister-in-law Sandy (the late Robert) Kirchen, nieces and nephews. Also survived by her amazing friend, Joanne (John) Battaglia.

Private interment will be held in Sun City, Arizona.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
jsonline