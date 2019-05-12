Services
Wittig, Lorraine L. (Nee Peterson) Lori passed peacefully on May 9, 2019. Age 93. Daughter of the late Hubert and Esther Peterson (nee Anderson). Wife of the late Charles "Bud" Wittig for 47 years. Devoted mother of Constance (Bruce) Klippel, the late Jeff, Susan (Charles) Krasno, the late Mary Jane, the late David (Trish), Joe (Gloria), the late Dan, Roger (Jane), Phil (Carmen), Doug, Jim (Mary), Paul (Artie Taylor), and Liz (Phil) Weir. Proud grandmother of John, Crissy, Paul, Seth, Becky, Phil, Laura, Marie, Nichole, Nathan, Adam, Sean, Melissa, Randy, Ben, Jake, Stephanie, Dan, Megan, Michael, Matthew, Christle, Faith, Ashley, Kyle, Katie, Karli, Charlie, Paige & Caroline. Proud Great Grandmother of 21. Further survived by her siblings, Joan (Dave) Goodsett, Jeanette McCaigue, Jack (Norma) Peterson and her sister in law Norma Peterson. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, from 3-5:45pm. Celebration of Life at 6pm officiated by Sue Ellen Kelly and music by George Busateri. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
