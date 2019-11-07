Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
1755 N. Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
1755 N. Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
Lorraine LaPorte (Nee Walters Notice
Lorraine LaPorte (nee Walters

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony Joseph; her parents, Frank and Sophia Walters; and siblings and their spouses, Herbert (Arlin); Charles (Ida); and Nadine Gillogly (Wendell). She is survived by her daughter, Michelle A. LaPorte (late George Chrisman); son, Jon A. LaPorte (Kathy); daughter, Janine M. Bamberger (Jeff); grandchildren, Jennifer Putnam (Aaron), Alicia Cryderman (Shawn), Kristin Marchilena (Greg), Marc LaPorte (Teala), and Matthew Bamberger (Tracy); and great-grandchildren, Nadia Putnam; Evelynn, Wyatt, and Briar Cryderman; Jackson and Riley Bamberger; and Oliver Marchilena, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 10 AM to 11:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to St. John Vianney Parish or the Discalced Carmelite Friars of Holy Hill. Please see Church and Chapel website for full notice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
