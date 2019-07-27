|
Bettin, Lorraine M. (Nee Fischer) Age 94, died July 25, 2019. She was born on Aug. 2, 1924 to Andrew and Margaret (nee Linder) Fischer. Lorraine resided in Arboretum Retirement Home in Menomonee Falls for 12 years. She made many good friends and enjoyed her retirement playing cards twice daily. She will be remembered as a devout catholic, a good and hard-working person, but mostly a loving mother to her children, Coring Mankowski of Waukesha, Pauline (the late Terry Sr.) Dettmann of Menomonee Falls and Susan (Gary) Esker of Hatley, WI. Further survived by her grandchildren Michael (Stephanie) Mankowski, Ann Mankowski, Adam, Luke and Jason (Kris) Zeunges. Great-grandchildren Grace, Ava and Calvin, and her sister-in-law Myrtle Fischer of Merrill, WI. Preceded in death by her husband Harold in 2013, her son Mark in 2009, grandson Terry Dettmann Jr., and her 12 siblings. Honoring Lorraine's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2019