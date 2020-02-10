|
Lorraine M. "Sweet Lorraine" Fleming
Menomonee Falls - February 7,2020, Age 89 years. Loving mother of Steve, Tom (Ann) and the late Bill (Viola) Fleming. Proud grandma of Chris, Ryan (Lauren), Rachel (Bryan) Altorfer, Sean, Kyle, Danielle (Todd) Polega, Brittney (Jeremy) Garbisch and Brandon (Jackie) Broeckel. Dear sister-in-law of Marge Franz. Further survived by 6 great grandchildren, her good friend,Cheryl Jacobs other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Richard Franz and Delores (Jim) Kellogg.
Funeral Service will be Saturday February 15 at 2pm AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation Saturday 11:30am until time of the Service. Memorials appreciated.
Lorraine was a member and Past President of the American Legion Post #382 Auxilary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020