Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
BLESSED SACRAMENT
3100 S. 41st St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
BLESSED SACRAMENT
3100 S. 41st St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Gostomski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Gostomski


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. Gostomski Notice
Lorraine M. Gostomski

Greenfield - Lorraine went to Heaven peacefully at home on December 11, 2019 at age 92. She was born August 3, 1927 in Polonia, WI to the late Sylvester and Theresa (Groholski). She married Robert H. May 8, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia; then moved to Milwaukee in 1950. Loving mother of Sandra (Randall) Strassburg, Robert Jr., Gene, Rick, Duane and Loren (Jeanne). Dearest grandmother to Sara Strassburg, Kristine and Jason Gostomski and Tanya Young. Also survived by sister Edwina (Roy) Lepianka, sister-in-law Grace (Leonard) Sopa, brother-in-law Albert (Rita) Gostomski, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son Conrad and husband Robert H. after 55 years of marriage. Special thanks to neighbors Mary and Ray Kroll and caregiver Annie Massmam.

Besides having six children, a devout Catholic, she was an avid gardener and won the Greenfield Award Winning Landscape certificate.

Visitation Thursday, December 19 at BLESSED SACRAMENT (3100 S. 41st St.) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Additional Visitation and Services pending at SACRED HEART (7375 Church St.) in Custer, WI. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for more information.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline