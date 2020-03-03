Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Gregory the Great Parish
3160 S. 63rd St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Parish
3160 S. 63rd St.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Lorraine M. Jendraszak

Lorraine M. Jendraszak Notice
Lorraine M. Jendraszak

Franklin - (Nee Polacheck). Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Joyce (Tony) Martinez and Sandi (Jim) Asti.

Please see maxsass.com for full notice.

Visitation will be held at St. Gregory the Great Parish (3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee), on Saturday, March 7 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
