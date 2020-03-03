|
Lorraine M. Jendraszak
Franklin - (Nee Polacheck). Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Chester. Loving mother of Joyce (Tony) Martinez and Sandi (Jim) Asti.
Please see maxsass.com for full notice.
Visitation will be held at St. Gregory the Great Parish (3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee), on Saturday, March 7 from 10-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020