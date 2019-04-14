Services
Lorraine O. Klug

Klug, Lorraine O. (Nee Ziehl) (nee Ziehl) Of Grafton. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 8, 2019, her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Elroy C. Klug. Loving mother of Geraldine (Edgar) Juedes, Marilyn Klug, Patricia (Robert) Thompson, Carl (Linda) Klug and Nancy (Michael) Apel. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Violet (Howard) Burks. Funeral services will be held on Wed. April 17 at 12:00 Noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W61 N498 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. Visitation at the church from 10 AM until time of Services. Burial to follow at Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
