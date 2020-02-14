|
Lorraine Plotkin
Shorewood - (nee Krasno) passed away on February14, 2020 after a short struggle with abdominal cancer. Born on March 24,1925 in Milwaukee, Lorraine went to Shorewood High after growing up on the Westside with her parents, Jacob and Frieda Krasno, sister Jean and brother Sydney who have all preceded her in death.
After short stints at the Universities of Indiana and Minnesota, she struck gold at the University of Wisconsin where she met, then married, Sidney Plotkin on September 17, 1946. They were happily married for 45 years until his death in 1991. She was always there for him, especially when he had one of the first open heart surgeries in the US in 1968 and for the 23 years of gratitude, joy and complications that followed.
She is survived by three children, Mark (Shirley Bankier), Nancy Randall, Susie (Bobbo) Gruenberg; grandchildren Gabriel (Talia), Lilah (Brandon) Park, Zoe (Tim) Nolan, Mia (Corey) Glazer; great grandchildren Maya, Ezra, Violet, & Oscar.
Lorraine, known affectionately by her loved ones as 'Poopsie', was warm, curious and a friend to everyone she met. She was an early adopter of healthy living habits and a strong proponent of yoga, meditation, natural food and alternative medicine for almost 50 years. Her enthusiasm and adventurous spirit kept her forever young at heart, and she will be missed by all who were touched by that spirit.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Chase for keeping an eye on her for the last 3 years, and the wonderful hospice team at Brighton for helping us ease her through her transition.
Private services were held at Spring Hill cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020