Sister Lorraine Quella, SSSF
October 5th, 2019. Age 97. Survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 81 years.
Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Wednesday October 9th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019