1/
Lorraine R. Kostrova
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine R. Kostrova

Born to Eternal Life July 26, 2020, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dear mother of Janet (the late Bruce) Muench, Richard Kostrova, Marlene (Dennis) Boeshaar and the late Kathy Jacoby. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday July 30, from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. Please omit flowers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved