Lorraine R. Kostrova
Born to Eternal Life July 26, 2020, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dear mother of Janet (the late Bruce) Muench, Richard Kostrova, Marlene (Dennis) Boeshaar and the late Kathy Jacoby. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday July 30, from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. Please omit flowers.