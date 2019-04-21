Resources
Radomski, Lorraine R. (Nee Steffen) Was with us for 95 years. On April 14, 2019 she joined her love of over 75 years, Thomas Radomski, and reunited with her eldest son, Tom and his wife Jacqueline. Lori is survived by her sons, Mick (Kathy), Jerry (Dorene), Bill (Cheryl), daughters, Joann Povlich (mom's "buddy" Don) and Mary Albiero (Tom), daughter-in-law, Marilyn, along with 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Helen Suharski. "Gramma Florida" will be remembered for her special mac-and-cheese and amazing grilled cheese. Lori's smile and helping hands will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24th, at San Camillo Chapel, 10200 W. Bluemond Rd, Wauwatosa from 9:30 - 11:00 with a Celebration Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research are appreciated.
