Lorraine R. SalentineMilwaukee - (Nee Casper) Born to Eternal life May 31, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Anthony "Birdie" Salentine. Beloved Ma of Philip (Mary) Salentine and Marcia (Kevin) Hopkins. Dearest grandmother of Daniel (Lidia) Salentine, Carissa (Aaron) Heerhold, Mark Salentine (Danielle Lemanczyk), Anthony "Tony" Salentine (Antoinette Stanizeeski), Stephanie (Alex) Damien and Nicholas (Kyla) Sanders. Great grandma of Aline, Lidia, Noah, Harper, Nathan, Savannah, Marc, Orelle "Ellie", Amelia, Grace, Nicholas Jr. and Sophia. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Anthony "Birdie" Salentine, her parents Nicholas and Evelyn Casper, her sisters Mae (Bob) Strutzel, Delores (Terry) Dowhen, her brothers, Francis (Dorothy) Casper and William (Yvonne) Casper.Lorraine was born and raised in New Berlin on the corner of National Avenue and Moorland Road. She fell in love with the boy across the street, Anthony "Birdie" Salentine, and they were happily married for 70 years. In 1955, Lorraine and Birdie moved to Splendor Valley Farms in Big Bend to create a life together farming with Birdie's brother Jerome and his wife Mary, and their mother Hattie.Lorraine was truly a farmer's wife and a vital part in keeping the farm running smoothly. She drove tractors and herded cows in the early years of the farm while raising two children, Philip and Marcia. She was readily available to run for farm machinery parts at the spur of the moment, and made sure that meals were always ready each day at 7 AM, noon and 5 PM per a farmer's schedule. Lorraine also assisted Birdie with the farm bookkeeping for many years, and tended a large vegetable garden where she also grew her favorite flower Gladiolus. In addition to her daily farm life, she was an avid member of St. Joseph's Church and donated some of her homegrown produce for their events.Whenever time permitted in a farmer's life, Lorraine enjoyed making memories with family and friends. After the harvest, she loved to head up north to the cabin in Eagle River for winter fun. She accumulated many miles snowmobiling with Birdie and friends. Each fall, Lorraine and Birdie hosted an annual Pig Roast, along with the King families, under a large tent on the farm. It was always a huge community gathering where everyone was welcome and the tradition continues.For the last twelve years, as Lorraine's health declined, she resided at Nelson Home Health Care. She always received excellent care for which we are extremely grateful. Birdie joined her there for the last few years of his life. Lorraine passed away on May 31, the exact same date as her husband who passed one year prior.Lorraine will be deeply missed by her son, daughter and family. Also greatly missed by Keith and Kelly King and families.A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS WESTWOOD CHAPEL - Muskego, WI on Monday June 8, 2020 from 4-7 PM.THE FAMILY WANTS YOU ALL TO KNOW THAT IF YOU ARE UNCOMFORTABLE COMING TO THE VISITATION BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, THEY UNDERSTAND AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR THOUGHTS. IF YOU DO ATTEND IT IS ASKED THAT YOU WEAR A MASK IF POSSIBLE.A PRIVATE family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH CHURCH in Big Bend with burial to follow at Holy Apostle Parish Cemetery in New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials and Mass offerings in Lorraine's name can be made out to St. JOSEPH CHURCH and mailed to the following address S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave. Big Bend, WI 53103."Marcia will not be able to attend the visitation due to an Illness".