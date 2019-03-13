|
|
Mysliwski, Lorraine Ruth (nee Peterson), child of God, went to meet her Savior Tuesday March 5th 2019. Survived by sister Dorothy, her children Barbara (Bob) Naffier, Paul (Cheryl) Mysliwski, Tony (Nancy) Mysliwski and Carol (John) Jackson, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by Felix, parents Wilma and Willis, sister Evelyn, brother Bob, and grandson Brad. Visitation Friday, March 22, 10-11 AM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial will be private.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019