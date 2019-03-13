Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Mysliwski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Ruth Mysliwski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Ruth Mysliwski Notice
Mysliwski, Lorraine Ruth (nee Peterson), child of God, went to meet her Savior Tuesday March 5th 2019. Survived by sister Dorothy, her children Barbara (Bob) Naffier, Paul (Cheryl) Mysliwski, Tony (Nancy) Mysliwski and Carol (John) Jackson, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by Felix, parents Wilma and Willis, sister Evelyn, brother Bob, and grandson Brad. Visitation Friday, March 22, 10-11 AM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial will be private.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now