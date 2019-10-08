|
|
Lorraine V. Goetsch
Watertown - Lorraine V. Goetsch, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
A funeral service for Lorraine will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown with Rev. Dr. Robert Loggans presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service.
A private burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lorraine's honor to Calvary Baptist Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019