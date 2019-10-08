Services
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home
213 S 5Th St
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2113
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Goetsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine V. Goetsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine V. Goetsch Notice
Lorraine V. Goetsch

Watertown - Lorraine V. Goetsch, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.

A funeral service for Lorraine will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown with Rev. Dr. Robert Loggans presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service.

A private burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lorraine's honor to Calvary Baptist Church would be appreciated.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline