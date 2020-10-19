1/
Lorraine Vlcek-Dank
Lorraine Vlcek-Dank

Born January 23, 1926 and Passed on October 13, 2020 at the age of 94 years young of Covid. Loving Mother of Janet Siehndel (Rocky Couillard), Loralyn Senger, Mary (Mike) Pavlovic and Joe (Eileen) Klubertanz. Grandmother of JJ (Jennifer Klubertanz, Janelle Klubertanz-Wiza (Ron), Krista Siehndel and Eric Senger. Great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister of Pat Schuster. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husbands; Norbert Dank and Frank Klubertanz, sister Marion (Al) Burgstone, brother in-law of Ray Schuster, grandchildren; Katie Siehndel and Steve Siehndel.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

