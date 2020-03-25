|
|
Lorretta R Milyanovich
Born to Eternal Life on March 22, 2020, age 72. Lorretta enjoyed spending time with her family. She was especially giving when it came to taking care of her sister Linda, she loved sharing her life. Lorretta had a passion for Christmas, Elvis, craft fairs and animals. Her beloved pets meant the world to her, you never caught her without a dog treat in her pocket.
Loving wife to the late Stephen. Dear sister to Linda (Joe) Deborah (Tom), Bob (Deanna), Gene (Adele), Tammy (Andy), Vicki (late Jon), Karl (Lois) and John (Angel). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Lorretta Wetzel. "Love you more". Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020