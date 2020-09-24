Lorriane E. Biever
Port Washington - (nee Kultgen), September 24, 2020 age 96 years. Loving wife of the late Harvey, beloved mother of Lori (Mark) Minz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Parish, St. Mary's Church, Port Washington. Due to COVID-19, the Mass will be private for family only. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of donor's choice.