Lorriane E. Biever
Lorriane E. Biever

Port Washington - (nee Kultgen), September 24, 2020 age 96 years. Loving wife of the late Harvey, beloved mother of Lori (Mark) Minz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Parish, St. Mary's Church, Port Washington. Due to COVID-19, the Mass will be private for family only. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of donor's choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
