Lottie Eva Kennedy
Lottie Eva Kennedy

Lottie Eva Kennedy passed away on 8/28/20, in Ridgecrest, California, at age 94.

Born January 18, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Daisy Libbey, Lottie exuded creativity, playfulness, and a go-get-'em attitude that she shared with family, friends, and students.

Married to Dave Kennedy (d.1989) for 46 years, Lottie helped run the family businesses of Kennedy Recording Studios and Dave's various show bands. While raising their six children, Lottie actively participated in show business, television and radio performances.

Lottie held a Bachelor's degree from Cardinal Stritch College, and a Master's in Theology from Marquette University. She attended Crossroads Presbyterian Church and taught Greek, Hebrew, Latin and Biblical Studies for many years in Mequon.

She is survived by her six children, David, Diane, Darryl, Douglas, Dean, and Duane; her sister Theresa, brother-in-law James Snyder; grandchildren Rhett Lowney, Jesse and Kern Sigala, Tanya Wexler, Natalie Kennedy, Corey, CJ, and Kaylee Kennedy; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be announced at a later date after Covid restrictions are lifted. Comments, memories, and questions may be directed to her daughter, Diane, at Diane.sigala@gmail.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 16, 2020.
