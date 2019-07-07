|
|
De Luca, Louella Mae (Nee Jacobsen) was born May 2, 1932 in Cloquet, MN. After graduating from Oklee High School she moved to Milwaukee to find work and begin her life's adventures. She met the love of her life, James De Luca, while waitressing. They married on May 24, 1952 and were blessed with six children. After their children were all enrolled at Zion Lutheran School Lou started working as a hostess at McDonald's in South Milwaukee. She also worked at the stand of VanBeck's Farm where all of her family worked over the years. Louella was very strong in her faith and was involved for many years with the Zion Choir and Ladies Aid. She also volunteered countless hours at the Bargain Center in Milwaukee. You could always find Lou in her kitchen cooking or baking especially loaves of bread. She would spend hours looking through her cookbooks for a new recipe. Louella was the loving mother of John (Maribeth), Susan, Marie (Roland) Roe, David, Robert (Deb) and Michael (Jill). Proud grandmother of William (Jade), Matthew (Danielle), Lauren (Gus) Krejcha, Michael (Molly) Otto, Matthew (Samantha) Wulf, Kelvin Roe, Bryan Roe, Justin, Nina, Douglas. Great-grandmother of Maci, Hailee Paterson, Parker Browne, Miles, Scarlett Krejcha, Eleanor Otto, Zachary Otto, Jaylen, Angelique Brown, Koda Brown and Ellie Brown. Louella was preceded in death by her loving husband, James, daughter, Susan, her parents, Hans Edward and Hulda Victoria Jacobsen, sister, Shirley Rayeske and brother, Al Jacobsen. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Tonia Peterson, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church (900 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee) on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park. A luncheon at South Milwaukee Knights of Columbus will follow the committal. In lieu of flowers memorials to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church Music Program are appreciated (3600 S. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019