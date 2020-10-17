Louis A. DeMersBorn into Eternal Life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving husband of the late Jeanette (Nee Gahl) for 63 years. Loving dad of Gerald (Ellen), the late Annette Mark and Catherine (Kathy White) DeMers. Dear grandpa of Anna (Ryan Urban) and Thomas (Erica) DeMers. Great-grandpa of Taytum DeMers. Also loved by other relatives and friends.Louis was a 1949 graduate of Messmer High School and graduated from Marquette University as a Civil Engineer in 1954. He was an engineer for the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works and retired as the Superintendent of Street and Sewer Maintenance. He was responsible for the planning and construction of the infrastructure for Summerfest in its early years. Louis was a Boy Scout leader, a lector and was active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Roman's and was an acolyte at San Camillo.He said recently he was looking forward to being with the love of his life Jeanne again.Committal service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash Street, Milwaukee, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Please meet at the cemetery office at 11AM. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the St. Camillus Foundation.