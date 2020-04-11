|
Louis A. Messina Sr.
Louis A. Messina Sr. , age 84 has come to rest in the Lord Jesus Christ on April 5th after a heart attack. He was born in Chicago,IL from parents who immigrated from Italy to raise a large loving family. After meeting his wife Diana at the House of Vision Optical company in Chicago he moved the young family to Menomonee Falls, WI. While there, he continued his employment as the Manager of the wholesale division in Milwaukee. He continued his employment with Dr. Malloy and Dr. Hughes as a ophthalmological technician .
Lou's love for barbershop singing continued for many years in the Men O' Harmony barbershop singing group. Many afterglow parties and fun events provided years of enjoyment for him, as well as making life long friendships.
Lou is survived by his loving, caring wife of 58 years Diana (Sims) Messina, Sons Louis (Tricia) Messina, and Ron (Diane) Messina. Lou was the youngest brother of six, which includes Jennie , Anthony , Joseph, Jay and Rose. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Lou loved his time visiting with his grandchildren: Luke (Zelda) , Sydney (Zak ) , Marcy , Kelly , Leah, Ryan and Daniel . Another joy was to see Shilo and Sophia his great grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were baseball, golf and car repair. He enjoyed going to Glorioso's Italian Market with his family in Milwaukee,Wisconsin.
There will be no immediate funeral or wake at this time. We plan to have a memorial celebration of Lou's life and a time of remembrance later in the summer of 2020.
He will be missed by all and remembered with much love and affection.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020