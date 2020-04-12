|
Louis C. Ledebuhr
Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Ledebuhr (nee Gehlhaart) and Dorothy Ledebuhr-Burlingham (nee Scholler). Loving father of Jeff (the late Karen) Ledebuhr, Sharon (Thomas) Fernhout and Robert Ledebuhr. Proud grandpa of Daniel, Emily, and Kelly. Also survived by Dorothy's family, other relatives, friends and his special neighbors.
Louis was a WWII Veteran.
Private Services will be held due to COVID-19.
Memorials in his name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Brookfield are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020