Louis Charles Ockwood
- - Born to Eternal Life September 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving husband of Virginia (nee Zaleski). Beloved father of the late Mark (Ann), Paul, and Laurie (late Thomas) Ufnowski. Caring brother of Rev. Arthur Ockwood. Dear grandfather of Lesley (Michael) Hynes, Thomas (Courtney), Meaghan, and Michael Ufnowski. Special great-grandfather of Ethan, Oskar, Archer, Eden, and Oakley. Former dear father-in-law of Dawn Ockwood. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 10 AM - 11 AM, at St. Gregory The Great, 3160 S. 63rd St. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Retired teacher and supervisor of Special Education at MPS after 33 years of service. Special thanks to Philip and Diane Ufnowski, Michael Ufnowski, and nurse Jackie DeYoung for their help during this difficult time.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019