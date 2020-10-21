1/
Louis Clyde Knapp
1928 - 2020
Grand Marsh, WI - Louis Clyde Knapp, age 91, of Grand Marsh, WI died peacefully Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be 12 Noon on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Louis was born November 08, 1928 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Rose Knapp. Louis was married to his beloved wife Marie (Drinka) of 51 years in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Louis enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, birdwatching and woodworking. Louis was a member of the VFW. Memorials may be directed in Louis's memory to VFW Post 6279. Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Knapp(Drinka); grandson Adam Lemel, and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Knapp. Louis is survived by his children Mary Barney, Patricia Clanton (Joe Clanton), John Knapp ( Cathy Knapp), Kathryn Grandlich, Joseph Knapp, Jean Knapp, and James Knapp. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roseberry's Funeral Home & Crematory
512 Main St
Friendship, WI 53934
(608) 339-3551
