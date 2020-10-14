Louis David KoplinMilwaukee - Passed away Oct. 12, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Koplin and the late Eva Ponce. Cherished father of Steven (Amy Zorn), Dr. Anne (Dr. Jeffrey Green) and Rita (Dr. Joshua Levine) Koplin. Loving grandfather of Jonah Koplin; Dr. Ayla (Dr. Sean Morrow), Matan and Lia Koplin-Green; Elie, Reuben and Benjamin Levine; Sarah, Tony and Sofia Zelazoski; and great-grandfather of Kai Kopolovic Morrow. Loving brother of Bernard (Phyllis) Koplin.Louis was born in Nelipeno, Czechoslovakia on July 30, 1920, the eldest child in a family of eight. He attended the Munkacs Hebrew Gymnasium and Charles University in Prague.During the Holocaust, Louis survived four years in slave labor, a death march through the Alps, and a concentration camp before being liberated in May 1945. His parents and three younger sisters were murdered in Auschwitz. While working with the JDC to settle displaced persons, he was awarded a scholarship to UW-Madison where he studied Pharmacy.Louie was interested in everything and everyone. When you spoke with him, you felt as though you were the only person in the room. Louie will be remembered for his sparkling eyes, his intellectual curiosity and his love for people, especially family. He cherished his time with his swimming buddies at the JCC pool. Israel, Jewish values and traditions guided his life. He shared his Holocaust experience - so people will never forget.A private funeral service was held at Second Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to American Jewish Joint Distribution (JDC), P.O. Box 4124, New York, NY 10163 appreciated.