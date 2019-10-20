Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Waukesha - Passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 96. Loving husband of the late Ruth (nee Yoost) Daub. Beloved dad of Jeff (the late Judy) Daub, and the late Karen (Walt) Bedinger. Dear grandpa of Dana-Marie (Ron) Grennier, Matt (Kerri) Daub, and Keri-Ayn (Mike) Hough. Loving great-grandpa of August Grennier, Troy and Mackenzie Daub, and Alexandra and Evan Hough. Further survived by other family and friends. Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
