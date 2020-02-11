|
Louis Fred Aschenbach
Passed peacefully February 3, 2020, age 92. Faithful husband and proud inventor, Lou maintained a curious mind and love of music throughout his life. Preceded in death by his wife Rosalie and daughter Jean. Survived by son Scott (Judy) Aschenbach, daughter Karen (Kris) McKinney, son-in-law Cal Pearson, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 4 of his 8 siblings. The family thanks the staff at Silver Springs and Horizon Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care. A Memorial Service will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W Chapel Hill Road, Mequon on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 am, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crossroads Presbyterian Church or Horizon Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020