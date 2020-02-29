|
Louis Friedman
Milwaukee - February 29, 2020. Age 77 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Eldine "Dolly" Friedman (nee Klein). Cherished father of Scott Friedman and Courtney Owrey. Step-Father of Julie (Sean) Grudzynski, Arthur Karnel and the late Joseph Karnel. Loving grandfather of Skylar Friedman, Logan Friedman, Jordan Owrey, Tylor Owrey and Cara-Mia Dupey, step-grandfather of Max, Ollie and Bailey Grudzynski. Dear brother of Lynn Marcus. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Arrangements Pending. Please see www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com for service information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020