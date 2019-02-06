|
Kajtna, Louis G. Longtime resident of West Allis. Passed to Eternal Life Monday, February 4, 2019, age 93 years. Loving husband of the late Elaine (nee Jonides). Dear father of Paul (Pam) and Thomas (Kristine) Kajtna. Brother-in-law of Daniel (Marianne) Jonides. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Clement Manor (3939 S. 92nd St.) 9 AM until time of Funeral Prayer Service at 10:30 AM and visitation Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Woodlawn Lutheran Church (2217 S. 99th St.) 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. WWII Army Veteran and retired Police Officer for the City of West Allis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019