Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Clement Manor
3939 S. 92nd St
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Clement Manor
3939 S. 92nd St
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Lutheran Church
2217 S. 99th St
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Lutheran Church
2217 S. 99th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kajtna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis G. Kajtna

Notice Condolences Flowers

Louis G. Kajtna Notice
Kajtna, Louis G. Longtime resident of West Allis. Passed to Eternal Life Monday, February 4, 2019, age 93 years. Loving husband of the late Elaine (nee Jonides). Dear father of Paul (Pam) and Thomas (Kristine) Kajtna. Brother-in-law of Daniel (Marianne) Jonides. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Clement Manor (3939 S. 92nd St.) 9 AM until time of Funeral Prayer Service at 10:30 AM and visitation Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Woodlawn Lutheran Church (2217 S. 99th St.) 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. WWII Army Veteran and retired Police Officer for the City of West Allis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Lutheran Church appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.