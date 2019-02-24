Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Louis H. Lamprecht Sr.

Louis H. Lamprecht Sr.
Lamprecht Sr., Louis H. Went home to the Lord on February 19, 2019 after fighting a long battle with cancer at the age of 81. Beloved Husband of Rubie (nee Reed) for 59 years. Loving Father of Louis Jr. (Christi), Terry, and Lori. Proud Grandpa of Madeline and Kennedie. Dear Brother of Irene (the late Nick) Ackerman and Ken (the late Clare). Brother-In-Law of Elizabeth (the late Herman) Reed. Preceded in death by Brother-In-Laws James (the late Fran), Steve (Alice), and Henry (Heidi) and Sister-In-Laws Sadie and Eva. Godfather to Jenny, Kristy, Cheryl, and Deborah. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his dog Prince. Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, March 2 starting at 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 1PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
