Reed, Louis "Jim" James 86, died March 18, 2019 in West Bend. Born on March 10, 1933 in Houstonville, KY to John and Bettie (nee Pemberton) Reed. Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1955. Jim is survived by his children, Carol (Jay) Leasum, Linda Hedrick, David (Robin), Helen (William) Lentz and his partner, Katie Petersen. A Memorial Service will be at 3PM on Thurs., March 28, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home Thurs., March 28 from 1PM until 2:45PM. Memorials appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society (3650 State Road 60 Slinger, WI 53086). The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019