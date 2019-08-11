|
Ripple, Louis John Passed peacefully with his family by his side on August 7, 2019, at age 73. Devoted husband of Marilynn (nee Gerl) for 50 years. Loving father of Jodi (Brian) Brezenski and Jason (Anne) Ripple. Proud grandfather of Will, Emma, Greta, Ellie, LJ, and Charlie. Dear brother-in-law of Carol (Armin) Ott. Also loved by his nephews John (Kristen) and Chris (Erin) Hunt, and friends. Lou retired after a successful career at Allen Edmonds after 25 years of service. He enjoyed his life with family and friends on North Lake. Memorial Gathering at ST. TERESA OF CALCUTTA PARISH, W314 N7462, State Rd 83, in North Lake, on Friday, August 16, from 9-10:45AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Private burial at Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Skin Cancer Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019