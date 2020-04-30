Louis Johnson



Went Home April 23, 2020 at age 76. Beloved husband of Rosemary "Rosie" (Nee Moreno). Father of Cheryce Joi Johnson and Louis Gregory Johnson Jr. Dear brother of Jerome (Brenda), Sam (Mabel), Alphonso, Larry, Judy, and Patricia, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to especially thank his late brother Alvin (Judy) Johnson and special friend Tony Ash for accompanying Louis during cancer treatments. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.













