Services
St Matthias Parish
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Mackowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Mackowski


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Mackowski Notice
Louis Mackowski

Milwaukee - Went home to the Lord on Tues Sept 3. 2019 at the age of 90.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Marilyn (nee Szwedo).

Caring father of Robert (Monica), Karen, Ronald (friend Sue) and David (Ann) Mackowski.

Lou was loved and will be remembered by 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his long time friend, Tony Rugulo, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Louise and his brothers, John and Frank Mackowski.

Lou proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Retired employee of We Energies.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14th at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee from 10am-10:45am. The Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated 11am Private burial.

To receive obit text 1856731 to 414-301-6422.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline