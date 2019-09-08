|
Louis Mackowski
Milwaukee - Went home to the Lord on Tues Sept 3. 2019 at the age of 90.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Marilyn (nee Szwedo).
Caring father of Robert (Monica), Karen, Ronald (friend Sue) and David (Ann) Mackowski.
Lou was loved and will be remembered by 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his long time friend, Tony Rugulo, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Louise and his brothers, John and Frank Mackowski.
Lou proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict.
Retired employee of We Energies.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14th at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee from 10am-10:45am. The Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated 11am Private burial.
To receive obit text 1856731 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019