Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Mezydlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis P. Mezydlo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Louis P. Mezydlo Notice
Mezydlo, Louis P. Born to Eternal Life on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Walkowiak). Loving father of Gregory, Susan Greenwood, Peter and Matthew (Denise). Dear grandpa of Benjamin (Jen), Nicholas (Corryn), Katie (David), Joshua (Becca), Samantha (Zachary), Jen (Ben), Rachael (Ross) and Stephanie (AJ). Brother of Herbert (the late Jackie), Dan (Dorothy) and Mary (the late Richard). Brother in law of Frances Budny. Also survived by 13 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings Ed (Alice), Art (Violet), Evelyn (Sigmund), Sr. M. Alice, Ralph (Sylvia), Rita (Wayne) and John (Arlene). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9303 S. Chicago Rd, from 11AM-1PM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM. Entombment St. Adalberts Cemetery with full Military Honors. If so desired memorials to St. Matthew Catholic Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Matthew Church appreciated. Louis served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean War. He was an employee for over 30 years at Ladish Co., a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for over 60 years, and earned an Associate's degree from MSOE.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now