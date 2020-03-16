|
|
Louis R. Barth
West Bend - Ended his life's journey peacefully on March 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Survived by his nephew Thomas Barth and other nieces and nephews.
Louis was a long-time resident of Wauwatosa. He was a retired mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Funeral Home. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
Heartfelt thanks to Melissa (Gericare) for all her tireless efforts to provide Louis with the best care possible, all while honoring his wishes. Sincere appreciation to Ann and Cindy (Heart and Hands), the staff at Cedar Bay and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate and loving care for Louis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020