Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Barth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis R. Barth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis R. Barth Notice
Louis R. Barth

West Bend - Ended his life's journey peacefully on March 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Survived by his nephew Thomas Barth and other nieces and nephews.

Louis was a long-time resident of Wauwatosa. He was a retired mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Funeral Home. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.

Heartfelt thanks to Melissa (Gericare) for all her tireless efforts to provide Louis with the best care possible, all while honoring his wishes. Sincere appreciation to Ann and Cindy (Heart and Hands), the staff at Cedar Bay and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate and loving care for Louis.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline