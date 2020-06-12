Louis R. CalicchioGreenfield - Age 93. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Nee Krynick). Loving dad of Lynn (Tom) Nackers and Michael Calicchio. Dear grandpa of Jason (Monica) Konek and Melissa (Jordan) Wescott. Great grandpa of Addilyn and Lily Wescott. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Due to the pandemic a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.A celebration of life Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.