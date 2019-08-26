Resources
Louis S. "Louie" Beauchamp Jr.

Louis S. "Louie" Beauchamp Jr. Notice
Beauchamp, Jr., Louis "Louie" S. Age. 77 passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. He was born June 5, 1942 in Raymond, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Rufus King High School and later attended Iowa State University and graduated from Emporia University with a B.A. in journalism. Football and Golf were his passion. Please join the family and friends in Celebrations of Life; Celebration and Repast, August 29, 3:00 - 6:00 P.M., at Garfield's 502, 502 W. Garfield Avenue, hosted by Jewel Curry and a Memorial Service and Repast on August 30, 1:00 - 4:00 PM., at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 1111 E. Brown Deer Road.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019
