Beauchamp, Jr., Louis "Louie" S. Age. 77 passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. He was born June 5, 1942 in Raymond, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Rufus King High School and later attended Iowa State University and graduated from Emporia University with a B.A. in journalism. Football and Golf were his passion. Please join the family and friends in Celebrations of Life; Celebration and Repast, August 29, 3:00 - 6:00 P.M., at Garfield's 502, 502 W. Garfield Avenue, hosted by Jewel Curry and a Memorial Service and Repast on August 30, 1:00 - 4:00 PM., at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 1111 E. Brown Deer Road.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019